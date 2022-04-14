Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

