Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.79).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

