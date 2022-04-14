Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Critical Analysis

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) and Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dufry and Japan Steel Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Japan Steel Works 4.83% 12.19% 5.42%

Dufry has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dufry and Japan Steel Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00 Japan Steel Works 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dufry presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 826.37%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dufry is more favorable than Japan Steel Works.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dufry and Japan Steel Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $4.28 billion 0.89 -$421.67 million N/A N/A Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.09 $64.80 million $0.62 22.08

Japan Steel Works has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dufry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Dufry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

