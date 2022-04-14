Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

