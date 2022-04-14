Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

