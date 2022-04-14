Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -91.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $72,933,000. SRB Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

