Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.43) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.94 ($4.28).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

