Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Monday. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12-month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

