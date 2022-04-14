Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

