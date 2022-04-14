Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

BKI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $219,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $116,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

