Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cadence Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bank in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

CADE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

