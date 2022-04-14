Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

CB stock opened at $212.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

