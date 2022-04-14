Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

