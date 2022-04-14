Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

