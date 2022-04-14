Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Invesco stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

