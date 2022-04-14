Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jackson Financial Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jackson Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

JXN stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.