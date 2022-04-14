Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.99.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.75.

LPLA stock opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

