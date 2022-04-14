Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

