Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Shiseido has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter.

Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.