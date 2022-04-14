Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
