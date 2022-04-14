Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.85.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.22. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.