Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

