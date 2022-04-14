Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.
In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
