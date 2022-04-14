Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $437,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 48.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

