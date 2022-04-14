Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $47.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $520.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

