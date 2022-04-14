Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.90.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

