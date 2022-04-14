Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

