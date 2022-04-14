Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $455,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

