Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

UNM stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

