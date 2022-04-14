Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

