Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

