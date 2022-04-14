Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

