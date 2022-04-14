Jefferies Financial Group Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 382.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

