Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($155.60).

Shares of AIR opened at €104.36 ($113.43) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($108.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.75 and a 200-day moving average of €110.76.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

