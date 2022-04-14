Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €168.61 ($183.28).

ETR:DB1 opened at €166.00 ($180.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €150.28. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

