Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($342.39) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($352.17) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €266.00 ($289.13) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €288.31 ($313.38).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($217.39).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.