Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

