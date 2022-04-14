Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $17.09 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
