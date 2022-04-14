Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

