Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 56,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.