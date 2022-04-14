Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

