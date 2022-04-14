Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

