Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $111.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

