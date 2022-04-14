Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tesco PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

