Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 6,761.6% in March

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,447,800 shares, an increase of 6,761.6% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Jervois Mining has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.70.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

