Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 6,761.6% in March

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,447,800 shares, an increase of 6,761.6% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Jervois Mining has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Jervois Mining (Get Rating)
