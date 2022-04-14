JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

