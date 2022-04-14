JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 419,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,453. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,074 shares of company stock worth $1,556,464 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.