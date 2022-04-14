JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.55.

CRWD stock opened at $239.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of -232.87 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

