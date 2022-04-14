John Leggate Purchases 13,260 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider John Leggate purchased 13,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($26,437.06).

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 153.25 ($2.00) on Thursday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.07 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £670.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

