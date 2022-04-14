John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,734,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $3.90 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.