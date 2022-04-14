John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.95).

WG stock opened at GBX 179.30 ($2.34) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 293 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,545.82). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

